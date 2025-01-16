Jungle Safari beckons tourists to tiger reserve

Mancherial: District Collector Kumar Deepak said that as part of environmental protection and to provide a pleasant atmosphere to tourists, a jungle safari has been organised under the auspices of the district Forest department.

On Tuesday, the jungle safari programme organized near Rallygadpur village of Hajipur mandal under the Luxettipet Range-Kawwal Tiger Reserve in the district was inaugurated by district Forest Officer Shiv Ashish Singh and Mancherial constituency MLA Kokkirala Prem Sagar Rao. Speaking on the occasion, the district Collector said that the jungle safari programme has been organized for the development of the tourism sector, environmental protection and public convenience in the district.

He said that the government is taking special steps for the protection of tigers and other wildlife in the wildlife sanctuaries of the country, and as part of this, special monitoring measures will be taken for the protection of wildlife in the district under the auspices of the forest department. The event was attended by concerned officials, DCC President Kokkirala Surekha, public representatives and others.