Junior colleges in State face BIE stick over illegal admissions

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Wednesday warned private junior colleges of serious action for holding unauthorised admission activities before the issuance of the admission notification.

According to the senior officials of TGBIE, the board has been receiving complaints on unauthorised admission activities and pre-admissions involving the PROs in the admission process. The Board has not yet issued affiliation notification and admission schedule for the ensuing Academic Year 2025-2026. The Board has asked students and parents not to get admissions in junior colleges prior to the admission schedule being released from the Board.

After affiliation notification, the list of provisionally affiliated junior colleges will be displayed on the official website of TGBIE i.e. tgbie.cgg.gov.in and acadtgbie.cgg.gov.in, said a senior officer, TGBIE.

“Any deviation from the schedule is a violation of established norms and will be dealt with seriously and appropriate action will be initiated as per the applicable provisions. Hence, ensure strict compliance of your institution with the rules and regulations,” he added.