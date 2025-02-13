Live
- Rathotsavam held at Gangapur temple
- Man gets life term for murdering girl
- Swadeshi Mela for promoting local products organised
- Several BJP, BRS leaders join Congress ahead of polls
- Huge irregularities in cotton procurement exposed
- A Tribute to Sarojini Naidu : The Nightingale of India
- Finch questions timing of Stoinis’ shock ODI retirement
- India thrash Macau 5-0 to seal quarterfinal berth
- Saudi Ladies International: Pranavi, Aditi, Diksha, Tvesa aim to shine
- Is demography key for development?
Just In
Junior colleges in State face BIE stick over illegal admissions
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Wednesday warned private junior colleges of serious action for holding unauthorised admission activities before the issuance of the admission notification.
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Wednesday warned private junior colleges of serious action for holding unauthorised admission activities before the issuance of the admission notification.
According to the senior officials of TGBIE, the board has been receiving complaints on unauthorised admission activities and pre-admissions involving the PROs in the admission process. The Board has not yet issued affiliation notification and admission schedule for the ensuing Academic Year 2025-2026. The Board has asked students and parents not to get admissions in junior colleges prior to the admission schedule being released from the Board.
After affiliation notification, the list of provisionally affiliated junior colleges will be displayed on the official website of TGBIE i.e. tgbie.cgg.gov.in and acadtgbie.cgg.gov.in, said a senior officer, TGBIE.
“Any deviation from the schedule is a violation of established norms and will be dealt with seriously and appropriate action will be initiated as per the applicable provisions. Hence, ensure strict compliance of your institution with the rules and regulations,” he added.