Junior Lineman Electrocuted While Repairing Transformer in Eklaspuram

Gadwal: A tragic incident took place in Eklaspuram village of Alampur Mandal, where a junior lineman lost his life due to an electric shock while repairing a transformer.
The deceased, identified as Tirumal, was carrying out maintenance work on an electrical transformer when he accidentally came into contact with a live wire. Despite immediate efforts to save him, he succumbed to the fatal shock on the spot.
Local authorities and electricity department officials rushed to the scene to assess the situation. The sudden demise of the young lineman has left the villagers in deep sorrow. Officials have assured an investigation into the incident and appropriate safety measures for field workers.
Residents and fellow workers are urging the electricity department to enforce stricter safety protocols to prevent such unfortunate incidents in the future.