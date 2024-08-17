Live
- Sudan officially declares cholera outbreak
- On Raksha Bandhan, Punjab CM announces to create 3K posts of Anganwadi workers
- Atishi pulls up Chief Secretary over sewer overflow issues across Delhi
- Market Wrap: Indian indices back in green after two-week fall
- Development should come at cost of environment: Justice Gavai on Wayanad tragedy
- SHGs under UMED campaign to send 1 crore Rakhis to M'rashtra CM Eknath Shinde
- South African President seeks int'l support for Africa's Mpox response
- Wildfire sweeps Turkish city, forces hundreds to evacuate
- Tanzania to cooperate with Cuba for vaccine plant construction
- La Liga: Arsenal target Merino left out of Real Sociedad squad for season opener
Jupalli Resolves Tensions by Visiting Sarithamma's Residence First
During his visit to Gadwal, Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao managed to ease tensions by first visiting the residence of former Zilla Parishad Chairperson Saritha.
Gadwal: During his visit to Gadwal, Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao managed to ease tensions by first visiting the residence of former Zilla Parishad Chairperson Saritha. The issue arose when Jupalli's visit was initially planned without informing Saritha, leading her supporters to block the minister's program in protest.
For about half an hour, the situation remained tense, with Congress workers demanding that Saritha be informed of any official government events beforehand. However, once Minister Jupalli visited Saritha's house, the tensions subsided, and the Congress workers were pacified, bringing the situation in Gadwal under control.
