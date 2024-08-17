Jupalli Resolves Tensions by Visiting Sarithamma's Residence First

Gadwal: During his visit to Gadwal, Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao managed to ease tensions by first visiting the residence of former Zilla Parishad Chairperson Saritha. The issue arose when Jupalli's visit was initially planned without informing Saritha, leading her supporters to block the minister's program in protest.

For about half an hour, the situation remained tense, with Congress workers demanding that Saritha be informed of any official government events beforehand. However, once Minister Jupalli visited Saritha's house, the tensions subsided, and the Congress workers were pacified, bringing the situation in Gadwal under control.