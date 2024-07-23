  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Jupally lays foundation stone for classrooms

Jupally lays foundation stone for classrooms
x
Highlights

Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao laid the foundation stone for additional classrooms and a science laboratory building at Kasturba Gandhi School in Panagal Mandal centre, Wanaparthy on Monday.

Wanaparthy: Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao laid the foundation stone for additional classrooms and a science laboratory building at Kasturba Gandhi School in Panagal Mandal centre, Wanaparthy on Monday. The infrastructure enhancement is being done with an investment of Rs 85.50 lakhs.

In addition, Jupally participated in the distribution programme of Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to the residents of various villages in the Mandal. Present on the occasion were MLC Kuchakulla Damodar Reddy, Nagar Kurnool MLA Kuchakulla Rajesh Reddy, and other Mandal public representatives.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X