Jupally lays foundation stone for classrooms

Highlights
Wanaparthy: Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao laid the foundation stone for additional classrooms and a science laboratory building at Kasturba Gandhi School in Panagal Mandal centre, Wanaparthy on Monday. The infrastructure enhancement is being done with an investment of Rs 85.50 lakhs.
In addition, Jupally participated in the distribution programme of Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to the residents of various villages in the Mandal. Present on the occasion were MLC Kuchakulla Damodar Reddy, Nagar Kurnool MLA Kuchakulla Rajesh Reddy, and other Mandal public representatives.
