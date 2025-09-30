Jupally nails KTR’s lies on PRRLI; dares him for debate

Hyderabad: Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao accused BRS working president K T Rama Rao of spreading misinformation about the Palamuru-Rangareddy project and dared him for an open debate over the project.

Speaking to media persons, the Minister publicly challenged former Minister KTR over his claims related to the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy irrigation project. Jupally accused KTR of spreading false statements about the project and asserted his readiness to debate the matter anywhere. “I am prepared to discuss the Palamuru Ranga Reddy project with KTR at any platform,” Jupally said. “If it is proven that 90 percent of the work carried out by the previous BRS government was completed, I will resign from my post. Otherwise, will KTR step down for misleading the public?” he added.

The minister further claimed that the BRS owed Rs 8 lakh crore to the people of Telangana and remarked that had Chief Minister Revanth Reddy shown strong leadership, the previous government would have faced greater accountability. Describing Revanth Reddy as ‘Nallamala Tiger’, Minister Jupally accused KTR of speaking falsehoods in Achampet public meeting.

Jupally said that among the six guarantees declared by the Congress, almost all were fulfilled, including free travel for women, LPG gas at low price, 200 units of free electricity, and Indiramma housing. “The Congress government has been in power for only two years. We have been fulfilling each and every promise. Let the people answer this in the local body polls,” he said.