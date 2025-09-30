Live
- Sensex, Nifty open in green as investors look for cues from RBI MPC meet
- Samsung Group union coalition to demand reform of bonus system
- SP orders swift redressal of grievances
- Everyone should focus on heart health, says Dr Shanti Kala
- Sedentary lifestyle a bane for heart health: KIMS doctors
- Sanitation workers’ services are invaluable: Farooq
- Asian Development Bank forecasts India’s growth at 6.5 pc for 2025 and 2026
- Putaparthi gears up for Sai Baba’s birth centenary celebrations
- TTD chairman presents silks to Kolhapur deity
- Asia Cup 2025 triumph: Gambhir, Kuldeep land in Ahmedabad, accorded hero’s welcome
Jupally nails KTR’s lies on PRRLI; dares him for debate
Hyderabad: Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao accused BRS working president K T Rama Rao of spreading misinformation about the Palamuru-Rangareddy...
Hyderabad: Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao accused BRS working president K T Rama Rao of spreading misinformation about the Palamuru-Rangareddy project and dared him for an open debate over the project.
Speaking to media persons, the Minister publicly challenged former Minister KTR over his claims related to the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy irrigation project. Jupally accused KTR of spreading false statements about the project and asserted his readiness to debate the matter anywhere. “I am prepared to discuss the Palamuru Ranga Reddy project with KTR at any platform,” Jupally said. “If it is proven that 90 percent of the work carried out by the previous BRS government was completed, I will resign from my post. Otherwise, will KTR step down for misleading the public?” he added.
The minister further claimed that the BRS owed Rs 8 lakh crore to the people of Telangana and remarked that had Chief Minister Revanth Reddy shown strong leadership, the previous government would have faced greater accountability. Describing Revanth Reddy as ‘Nallamala Tiger’, Minister Jupally accused KTR of speaking falsehoods in Achampet public meeting.
Jupally said that among the six guarantees declared by the Congress, almost all were fulfilled, including free travel for women, LPG gas at low price, 200 units of free electricity, and Indiramma housing. “The Congress government has been in power for only two years. We have been fulfilling each and every promise. Let the people answer this in the local body polls,” he said.