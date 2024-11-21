Jupally, Seethakka inaugurate Third Island in Laknavaram Lake

Mulugu: Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao stated on Wednesday that CM Revanth Reddy is allocating special funds to develop State as a tourist destination, with significant efforts to develop Mulugu district into a prime tourist hub.

The Third Island, spread over three acres in Laknavaram lake near Bussapur village in Govindaraopet mandal, was developed under a partnership between TSTDC and Freakouts Adventure Company at a cost of`7 crore. This island was inaugurated by Ministers Jupally and Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka).

At a press meet, Rao said “Under the leadership of CM the Telangana Tourism department is achieving new milestones. We are committed to promoting Telangana as a tourist destination in alignment with the CM’s vision.” Efforts are underway to beautify tourist destinations across the State and enhance infrastructure to meet visitors’ needs.

He added “the Third Island was designed to rival renowned tourist destinations like Maldives, Shimla and Munnar. He described the area as a heaven surrounded by green hills, clear waters and 12 islands, making Laknavaram unique. Rao said two of Laknavaram’s islands already have cottages; the Third Island boasts newly completed, visually appealing cottages. Freakouts Adventure Co will manage the facilities for five years and share 15% of the revenue with the Tourism department.

The minister urged locals to explore Telangana’s tourist spots instead of spending money in other States, suggesting that doing so would not only save resources, but also boost their well-being and life expectancy. He mentioned submitting a proposal to the Centre requesting`250 crore to strengthen State’s tourist infrastructure.

Seethakka remarked that funds are being allocated for developing tourist spots in the district. She called for the Centre to allot`100 crore to enhance tourism development in the region. She noted that visiting tourist spots could extend life expectancy by 30%. She urged tourists to refrain from using plastic bags to make these destinations plastic-free zones.

Tourism Development Corporation chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy stated that previous administrations neglected tourism; efforts are on to develop tourism using a PPP model. Mahabubabad MP Balram Naik promised to advocate for funding for tourism in the upcoming Parliament sessions.