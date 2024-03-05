Jupally takes strong exception to PM’s ‘objectionable’ comments in Adilabad meet

Hyderabad: State Excise and Prohibition and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao took strong exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘ objectionable’ comments at his Adilabad public meeting on Monday.

Addressing the media here Rao said it was ironic that the PM criticised the BRS and Congress as corrupt parties which promoted nepotism. ‘The Congress government has demanded a probe into the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project. Why is Modi not ordering a probe by central investigating agencies despite the State government's demands? The BRS and BJP are maintaining secret cordial political relations”, he alleged.

Rao also questioned the Centre for not addressing the long pending water disputes between the two Telugu States. He said ‘the BJP has no moral right to seek votes from Telangana people for not resolving the water- sharing issue. Telangana was meted out injustice as the Centre did not allocate required funds to the State in the last 10 years.

The minister said the BJP’s agenda was to divide people on caste and religion lines and spread hatred in the country for votes. ‘AICC leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi sacrificed the PM post; it is high time the Congress should come to power at the Centre to safeguard the country’s interests.’