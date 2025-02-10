Jupally & Thudi launch development activities

Wanaparthy: The State government is laying special focus on creating basic facilities in villages, and implementing six guarantees,according to Excise, Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao

On Sunday, along with local legislator Thudi Megha Reddy, he laid foundation stones and inaugurated development works including BT, CC roads and drainages with a fund of Rs 18.71 crore in Peddamandadi mandal.Speaking on this occasion, the minister said that the state government striving to improve living standards and road transport facilities in rural areas.

At Veeraiyapalli village, MLA Megha Reddy assured the people that he would develop the village without any pending works by the end of next December. He assured that Indiramma houses and ration cards would be granted to everyone who is homeless. Krishna Rao laid the foundation stone for the BT road works to be constructed from Amma Palli to Peddamandadi via Solar Plant at an estimated cost of Rs 4.5 crore. He also launched CC road works in the village at a cost of Rs 10 lakhs. Both the leaders laid the foundation stone for the CC road to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 15 lakh in Madigatla Gram Panchayat. In Mojarla village, the common center built at a cost of Rs 5 lakh was inaugurated.

In Alwala Gram Panchayat, the MLA laid the foundation stone for the BT road to be constructed at a cost of Rs 4.75 crores and the drain work to be constructed at a cost of Rs 10 lakh in the gram panchayat. He also laid the foundation stone for the CC road to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 10 lakhs and the drain work to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 5 lakhs in Chinna Mandadi Gram Panchayat.

A ground-breaking ceremony was held for the CC roads and drainage works to be constructed at a cost of Rs 20 lakh in Pamireddy Palli, Jangamayapalli - Balijapalli villages. The MLAs laid the foundation stone for the BT road works to be constructed from Jangamayapalli to Mammayapalli at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore. The foundation stone for the BT road construction from Ankayapalli Thanda to Dodaguntapalli at a cost of Rs 1.2 crore was laid.

Similarly. Similarly, the foundation stone for the construction of CC roads in Peddamandadi was laid.