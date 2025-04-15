Jurala Ayacut Farmers Stage Massive Protest Demanding Release of Irrigation Water

Gadwal: Tensions flared as farmers under the left canal ayacut of the Priyadarshini Jurala Project launched a massive protest demanding the immediate release of irrigation water. Farmers from several villages, including Amarachinta, Mastipur, Nandimalla, Moolamalla, and Singampeta, staged a sit-in on the main road leading to the Jurala Project, blocking the route with large tree trunks and barricades.

The protesting farmers expressed deep anguish, stating that they were earlier promised water supply for their Rabi (Yasangi) crops until the end of April. However, since the second week of March, they have been facing severe shortages in water supply.

“We cultivated our crops trusting the assurance of water until the end of April. But the water supply has been erratic and insufficient. Now, our crops have reached the harvesting stage, and if we don’t receive irrigation for at least two more weeks, our entire investment and efforts will be wasted,” said one of the agitating farmers.

The protest caused a complete standstill on the main road leading to the Jurala project, with vehicles backed up for nearly half a kilometer on both sides. Commuters faced significant inconvenience due to the blockade.

Farmers asserted they would not move until water is released from the project. They even constructed temporary barricades using thorn fences and declared a complete sit-in protest on the road.

Police personnel from Amarachinta arrived at the scene and attempted to pacify the crowd, but the farmers remained resolute. They insisted that unless Makthal MLA Vakiti Srihari visits the site and gives a clear assurance on the release of irrigation water, they would not call off the protest.

The situation remains tense, with the farmers determined to protect their crops and livelihoods through continued agitation if necessary.