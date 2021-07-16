Jurala crust gates repair works launched with Rs 12.5 crore funds

Gadwal: Repair works of the crust gates of Priyadarshini Jurala project were taken up on Thursday. Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan launched the works by breaking coconuts.

The MLA said the repair works of the crust gates at the project site were long pending and after persistent follow ups, the government had released Rs 12.5 crore for the purpose.

'With copious rains all over Palamuru region this year, the project is receiving heavy inflows. But because of the damages of the crust gates, large amounts of water are being leaked downwards. Now, with the government sanctioning funds for repair works, we are hoping to store more water in the project and serve the needs of the farmers," said the MLA.

Officer on Special Duty Penta Reddy, officials of irrigation department and TRS leaders were present on the occasion.