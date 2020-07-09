Just days ahead of Bakrid: Fierce debate rages over Fatwa

Hyderabad: With Eid-ul-Azha to be celebrated on the 10th day of Zil Haj (tentatively on August 1), the recent fatwa issued by Jamia Nizamia has triggered a debate within the Muslim community. While most upheld the Islamic tradition of 'animal sacrifice' as 'mandatory' for privileged even though the mode of execution may vary given the pandemic, others have interpreted the fatwa as a green signal for diverting the funds to charity.



Following the fatwa a few days back, people have started interpreting it as per their convenience. Added to this, the news reports, including some Urdu and English highlighting the charity aspect, drew attention of NGOs and humanitarians. A report by a leading Urdu newspaper, whose weblink in English, is being widely shared on the social media to throw weight behind the argument of 'charity'.

But Dr Ahsan Bin Mohammed, Qateeb, Shahi Masjid held that the fatwa was being misinterpreted on the social media. According to him, as Mufti Mohammed Azeemuddin, president Jamia Nizamia who had issued the fatwa, had actually emphasized in 'animal sacrifice' and as a last resort, if there is non-availability of means during the 3 days (starting from day of Bakrid) given the pandemic situation, one cannot keep for himself the money, but with the intention to please almighty should give away in charity.

"If someone says that it is better to give away money in charity, it would be wrong interpretation. Since Mufti has termed sacrifice as 'mandatory', as the best act in the light of holy scriptures, charity cannot be substituted. Only as a last resort, he suggested that charity as a possible alternative in this pandemic time," he underlined.

Meanwhile, those who are arguing that there cannot be any substitute for the act of sacrificing animals, the fatwa of another seminary Darul-Uloom of Deoband (known for their edicts at national level) which was issued prior to Jamia has come in handy.

According to a report published in a north Indian Urdu daily, Inquilab, the seminary termed this as a 'mandatory' exercise and offering charity cannot be a substitute for the traditionally practised act of sacrifice and cannot be compensated. The Sharia council of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind also issued a similar edict bolstering the opinion.

Khateeb of Masjid-e-Osmania, Koti, Mohammed Ilyas Shamsi also questioned those 'misinterpreting' the fatwa and felt that instead of sacrificing multiple animals a household can distribute them to poor relatives and neighbours who barely afford to buy. "Since meat comprises all the important essential elements a body needs for boosting immunity, people should sacrifice and consume to fight COVID," he opined.

Those who are gearing up for sacrifice even this year found the argument supporting as devoid of the very essence of the festival. "Yes, the pandemic may worsen the situation in the coming days. But people can find out a solution and help each other in completing the mandatory exercise, while maintaining social distancing. Those who are responsible for misinterpretation of the fatwa should clear the air," felt SHH Mujtaba, committee member of Masjid-e-Khair Ul Anaam.