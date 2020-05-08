Just one active case remains in Warangal

Warangal: Warangal Urban makes a strong comeback from the clutches of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic with 26 of the 27 persons contracted with the malady cured and discharged from the hospital. In the first fortnight of the lockdown, Warangal Urban District appeared safe. All of a sudden on April 3, the Urban district, especially the city part, appeared vulnerable to the pandemic when a whopping 25 persons were tested positive for Covid-19.

With just one active coronavirus case remaining, the Urban District, which is currently in red zone, is heaving a sigh of relief. Warangal Urban District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu said that the administration has been on high alert ever since those persons, who attended Tablighi Jamaat, a religious event, held in Nizamuddin, Delhi, were tested positive for coronavirus.

"With the officials of medical, police and Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) putting in concerted effort, the administration was able to prevent the outbreak of Covid-19.

To break the coronavirus chain, as many as 17 areas were demarcated as containment zones. The authorities ensured all the essentials to the doorsteps of the denizens. This apart, telemedicine facility was also launched to address the health issues of the people," the Collector said. As of now, there are only two containment zones in the district with the authorities lifting curbs in other 15 areas, he added. With no new cases of coronavirus, the district is now eligible to be declared as orange zone, he said.