Justice Madan Bhim Rao Lokur Appointed as New Chairman of power inquiry commission

Justice Madan Bhim Rao Lokur

In a significant development, Justice Madan Bhim Rao Lokur has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Electricity Inquiry Commission in Telangana.

In a significant development, Justice Madan Bhim Rao Lokur has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Electricity Inquiry Commission in Telangana. This appointment comes as part of an order issued by the Supreme Court, following a petition filed by former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) challenging the formation and impartiality of the previous chairman, Justice Narasimha Reddy.

Justice Lokur, who has an esteemed legal career that includes serving as the Chief Justice of the High Court and later as a Judge of the Supreme Court in the Commonwealth of Nations, now takes on the responsibility of leading the inquiry commission. The commission was established by the Revanth Reddy government to investigate decisions made by the previous government regarding the purchase of electricity.

The Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, directed the change of the commission's chairman while refraining from addressing KCR's request to nullify the notification for the commission's establishment. Following these developments, Justice Narasimha Reddy has submitted his resignation from the chairmanship position through his lawyer.

The new commission under Justice Lokur aims to conduct a thorough inquiry into the controversial electricity procurement decisions, ensuring transparency and accountability in the process.

