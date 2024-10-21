Live
Kagaznagar: 180 sheep hit by train
Kagaznagar: Tragedy took place early Sunday morning on the Peddbanda railway track between Kagaznagar Sirpur (T) railway stations on the Chennai-New...
Kagaznagar: Tragedy took place early Sunday morning on the Peddbanda railway track between Kagaznagar Sirpur (T) railway stations on the Chennai-New Delhi main railway line. Around 180 sheep belonging to G Srikanth, a farmer of Shirsha village of Kautala mandal, were killed after being hit by an unknown train.
Around 180 sheep were killed on the spot when a herd of sheep rushed towards the railway track from a nearby field while the goatherd was sleeping in the early morning, killing about 180 sheep on the spot, said Railway Protection Force (RPF) Inspector Srinivas Goud. RPF and GRP police reached the incident site and got the details.
