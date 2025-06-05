Kagaznagar: Seven arrested for youth’s murder

Kagaznagar: In a major breakthrough, Kagaznagar Rural Police arrested seven individuals in connection with the murder of Syed Dawood Ali (19), a resident of the Indira Market area in the town on Wednesday. The murder took place on Tuesday in C Bapu Colony, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Kagaznagar Rural police station.

Addressing a press conference held at the rural police station on Wednesday evening, DSP Ramanujam shared details of the case. He stated that the murder was a result of an old rivalry. A group of seven individuals conspired and executed the murder of Dawood Ali.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sheikh Akbar, Sheikh Jameer, Girigula Rajesh, Sheikh Ameer, Durve Raghavendra, Gogarla Rupesh, and a minor.

The DSP mentioned that all accused were apprehended at the Kagaznagar railway station on Wednesday.

The press meet was also attended by Rural CI Srinivas Rao, SI Sandeep Kumar, Dahegaon SI Vikram, and other police officials.