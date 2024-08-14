Live
KAI leaders invite Bandi to karate tourney
Karate Association of India president Baikunth Singh, along with national joint secretary and Telangana State president Srinivas and State treasurer Sai Kumar, paid a courtesy visit to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, at his residence in Delhi on Tuesday
Karimnagar: Karate Association of India president Baikunth Singh, along with national joint secretary and Telangana State president Srinivas and State treasurer Sai Kumar, paid a courtesy visit to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, at his residence in Delhi on Tuesday. During the meeting, they invited him to be the chief guest at the upcoming Karate Association of India tournament, scheduled to be held from August 16 to 18 at the Olympic Bhavan in Panchkula, Haryana.
The tournament will see participation from teams across the country.
