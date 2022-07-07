Kakatiya Cultural Fest 2022: Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo thanks govt. for inviting him

The Telangana government headed by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been holding seven-day Kakatiya Vaibhav Sapataham fest 2022 to spread the glory of the Kakatiya Empire to the world. Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo, the 22nd-century king of the Kakatiyas, will inaugurate the seven-day festival.



In this context, Bhanj Deo reached Warangal this morning and visited Goddess Bhadrakali. Later he spoke to the media and said that he is happy to come to the land of our Kakatiya and opined that their goal is to serve the people. He said their service programs are continuing in Bastar. He said that he is proud to organize the Kakatiya festival. Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo conveyed special thanks to the leaders who invited him.

Kamal Chandra Bhanji Deo, Telangana State Minister Srinivas Goud Satyavati Rathod, Telangana State Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, City Mayor Gundu Sudharani, East MLAs Nannapaneni Narender participated in a rally at Warangal Fort.

Minister Srinivas Goud said that the history of Kakatiyas will be spread to future generations. He said that they are celebrating by calling the descendants of the Kakatiyas and opined that the government is trying to save history. He said that Chief Minister KCR has a great love for Warangal and developed temples and ponds.

Meanwhile, minister Satyavathi Rathode said she is happy to be born on the soil of Kakatiyas and asserted that the rule of the Kakatiyas is an inspiration to the governments. He said that he is happy to organise the Kakatiya Utsav.