Kakatiya students bag State ranks in EAPCET

Nizamabad: In the EAPCET 2025 results released recently, Nizamabad Kakatiya students secured State ranks brining laurels to the institution. This includes Anas Ali at 1,766, M Sankeerth at 2,398, and G. Vedhakshar at 2,881 who emerged as the district toppers and the best district-level ranks.

Details of other students who achieved state-level ranks incluce Bhavya Sree at 3,310, M Lokesh at 3,671, A Vaishnavi at 4,172, G Rishik at 5,932, and V Nikethan at 6,293. Directors, Principals Sandeep, Randheesh Sharma, Vice Principal Shyam, and Kakatiya staff congratulated the students.