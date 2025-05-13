Live
- Mother’s role is crucial in shaping herm child: Dr Mamatha
- AP Chambers urges govt to repeal NALA Act
- Anganwadi golden jubilee celebrations in October: Minister
- Four killed after lorry collides Bolero vehicle in Palnadu
- Bengaluru's Traffic Crisis: A Deep Dive With Police Officials And Zerodha's Kamath
- Forensic Evidence Workshop held
- Gunfight starts between security forces, terrorists in J&K’s Shopian
- Gavaskar: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Unlikely to Play 2027 ODI World Cup
- 1 lakh ‘patta khata’ to be issued as promised
- Former MLA appears before police over Papireddypalle incident
Kakatiya students bag State ranks in EAPCET
Highlights
Nizamabad: In the EAPCET 2025 results released recently, Nizamabad Kakatiya students secured State ranks brining laurels to the institution. This...
Nizamabad: In the EAPCET 2025 results released recently, Nizamabad Kakatiya students secured State ranks brining laurels to the institution. This includes Anas Ali at 1,766, M Sankeerth at 2,398, and G. Vedhakshar at 2,881 who emerged as the district toppers and the best district-level ranks.
Details of other students who achieved state-level ranks incluce Bhavya Sree at 3,310, M Lokesh at 3,671, A Vaishnavi at 4,172, G Rishik at 5,932, and V Nikethan at 6,293. Directors, Principals Sandeep, Randheesh Sharma, Vice Principal Shyam, and Kakatiya staff congratulated the students.
Next Story