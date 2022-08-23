Kakatiya University convocation on tomorrow

Warangal: The 22nd convocation of the Kakatiya University (KU) would be held on Thursday (August 25). This was revealed by Vice-Chancellor Prof Thatikonda Ramesh here on Tuesday.

The V-C said that the convocation ceremony would commence at 10.30 am at the university auditorium.

He said that Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will preside over the ceremony and the convocation address will be made by the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) secretary Prof Sandeep Verma.

He said that the candidates who are to take degrees at the convocation ceremony should first get passes from the examination branch to receive the certificates from the Governor and Chancellor of KU Tamilisai Soundararajan. About 56 PhD scholars of 2018-19 will receive the degrees from the Governor on the dais.

He said that the gold medal winners will be allowed to take photographs with the Governor group wise (15 candidates in each group).

KU Registrar Prof Byru Venkatram Reddy, Controller of Examinations, Prof Malla Reddy, and Co-ordinator, Anti-Plagiarism Cell, Dr LP Raj Kumar were among others present.