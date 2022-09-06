Kaleshwaram project brought Blue Revolution in State

Karimnagar: Before the emergence of Telangana ponds and tanks would be full only during monsoon, and now even in summer the water bodies are overflowing, said BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar

He along with State Planning Commission Vice President Boinapally Vinod Kumar, ZP Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, City Mayor Y Yadagiri Rao and officials released 40,000 cuttlefish, 50,000 ravu and 10,000 mrigala fishlings supplied free of cost by fisheries department into LMD reservoir at the Gangamma temple here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion he said that after the emergence of Telangana, the Kaleshwaram project was constructed to divert the water and the blue revolution was achieved. Due to this, the ponds and tanks were overflowing and there was 20 tmcs of water in LMD.

He said that every year 30 lakh fish would be released, giving employment opportunities to 1,500 directly and indirectly 900 fishermen families in the district. With the intention of increasing the state's wealth and making the fishermen economically sound, approximately 2.30 crore fish seeds were released in the ponds at a cost of 1.39 paise per fish seed in 897 ponds at a cost of Rs 162.37 lakh.

The delivery of fish seeds would be done completely free of charge and the government would bear the entire cost of the fishlings without any cost to the fishermen. Telangana reached the level of exporting from the level of importing, Kamalakar said.

District Collector R V Karnan, SUDA Chairman GV Ramakrishna Rao, District Fisheries officer, staff, presidents of fisheries cooperatives, public representatives and others participated.