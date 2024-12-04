Kaleshwaram Project Linked to Earthquake: Geologist BV Subba Rao

Hyderabad: Geologist BV Subba Rao has suggested that the recent earthquake in Telangana may have been influenced by the construction of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. He pointed out that several factors contribute to earthquakes, but the large-scale water storage and associated pressure from the project could be a significant cause.

Subba Rao highlighted that the central government had previously designed maps identifying the Kaleshwaram area as unsuitable for major constructions. "Building in disaster-prone zones should be avoided, but the Kaleshwaram project overlooked this crucial aspect," he stated.

The geologist also noted the lack of a geotechnical report for the project, emphasizing that such studies are critical to assess potential risks. According to him, the stress caused by water storage in the region could have contributed to seismic activity. His remarks have reignited debates on the environmental and geological implications of large-scale infrastructure projects.