Kaleshwaram Report Discussion Begins in Telangana Assembly
Highlights
The Telangana Assembly has commenced discussions on the Kaleshwaram Commission report, with Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy leading the debate. The session focused on the findings of the Justice PC Ghosh Commission regarding subsidence and structural defects in the Kaleshwaram project.
Minister Reddy stated that approximately Rs. 87,000 crore had been spent on the project. However, he expressed concern that key components—Medigadda, Sundilla, and Annaram—are now rendered ineffective. Notably, Medigadda, considered the project's core, has reportedly collapsed.
The Minister lamented that the Kaleshwaram project has been largely non-functional for the past 20 months.
