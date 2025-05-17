  • Menu
Kaleshwaram Saraswati River Pushkaram underway, minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao visits

Highlights

The Kaleshwaram Saraswati River Pushkaram is currently in full swing, attracting large numbers of devotees from across the state for sacred baths at the Pushkara Ghat.

The Kaleshwaram Saraswati River Pushkaram is currently in full swing, attracting large numbers of devotees from across the state for sacred baths at the Pushkara Ghat. Celebrations reached a peak on the third day as many paid their respects to Kaleshwaram Mukteswara Swamy after visiting the temple.

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao arrived in Kaleshwaram on Saturday via special helicopter. He was greeted warmly by temple priests with a traditional Poornakumb ceremony. Following a holy dip, the minister proceeded to pay homage at the Kaleshwaram Mukteswara Swamy shrine.

