Kalvakuntla Kavitha Launches “Jagruti – Janam Baata” Programme in Jogulamba Gadwal District

Gadwal: As part of the “Jagruti – Janam Baat” outreach programme, BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha undertook an extensive tour of Jogulamba Gadwal district on Monday. The programme aimed at connecting with people across various sections and reviewing developmental, social, and welfare-related issues in the region.

The first day of the tour commenced with a warm reception at the Beechupalli Anjaneyaswamy Temple, where Ms. Kavitha offered special prayers and sought blessings. She later visited the Alampur 100-bed Government Hospital, where she inspected the facilities and interacted with medical staff to understand the healthcare services being provided to the public.

Subsequently, Ms. Kavitha offered prayers at the revered Alampur Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy Temple. She then visited the Thummilla Project, reviewing irrigation-related matters and discussing water availability issues with officials.

Continuing her tour, she visited a seed cotton factory in Aija Mandal, where she interacted with management and workers, focusing on agricultural production, farmer welfare, and employment opportunities. Later, she paid a visit to the Maldakal Thimmappa Swamy Temple and offered prayers.

A lunch break was taken at Amaravai village in Maldakal Mandal, where she interacted informally with local residents. In the evening, Ms. Kavitha participated in a Tea-Time Interaction programme at Daulat Tea Hotel in Gadwal district headquarters at 5:00 PM, engaging in discussions with local citizens and party workers.

She later held a meeting with handloom workers in Gadwal town, listening to their concerns regarding livelihood, wages, and industry support, and assured them of her continued efforts to raise their issues at appropriate forums.

The tour continued with a grand reception at Dharur Mandal headquarters, reflecting strong public participation and support. The first day of the “Jagruti – Janam Baat” programme concluded with her visit to Guddendoddi village in Dharur Mandal, where she interacted with villagers and reviewed local issues.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from party leaders, public representatives, and residents, highlighting the objective of strengthening grassroots engagement and addressing people’s concerns directly.