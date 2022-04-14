Kalvakuntla Kavitha takes a dig at Centre

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Wednesday called the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre anti-farmer and corporate-friendly.

In a series of tweets, she took a dig at the Central government over the paddy procurement issue. "We staged a dharna in Delhi, but the corporate-friendly and anti-farmer Central government didn't pay heed to it," said Kavitha. She said that Telangana produces over 40 per cent of India's paddy and over 61 lakh farmers were into paddy farming. She said it was the duty of the Union government to support the farmers. However, by refusing to buy paddy, the Centre had clearly showed it is anti-farmer, she said.

Kavitha also stated that the way the Centre brutally left the Telangana paddy farmers in lurch speaks volumes about their outlook towards farmers and other sections that need government support.

"CM KCR garu stepped in to purchase the paddy that the Centre refused to buy. Both BJP and Congress tried to compare Telangana with Chhattisgarh, a State that produces 3.5 lakh paddy, while Telangana produces 80 lakh metric tonnes alone. This is not only like comparing apples with oranges, but also exposes their ignorance," she said.