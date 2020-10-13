Kalvakuntla Kavitha's services required at State-level: Jagtial MLA Sanjay Kumar

Jagtial: The services of former Nizamabad MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha are required at State-level, said Jagtial MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar speaking to the media after Kavitha won Nizamabad MLC seat, in the town on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sanjay Kumar said the massive victory of TRS candidate K Kavitha was a big slap to both the national parties Congress and BJP. He said once again it is proved that there is no party in the State that can defeat the TRS. Both Congress and BJP candidates lost their deposits in the MLC elections and the victory of K Kavitha is a fitting lesson to Opposition parties, who did false propaganda against the ruling TRS, he added. He said the people of Jagtial will never forget the services rendered by Kavitha to them.

The State leadership must hand over her a big responsibility at State level so that she can do more services to people, he urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Sanjay Kumar said K Kavitha fought for the rights of Telangana in Parliament, considering her services, the CM must give her Minister post, he opined.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Dava Vasantha, Municipal Chairperson Bhoga Shravani, TRS town president Gattu Satish, Urban mandal president and ZPTC Mahesh were present along with others in the press meet.