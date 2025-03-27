  • Menu
Kalwakurthy: Illicit liquor seized, two women held

Kalwakurthy: Excise officials conducted raids on illicit liquor sellers under the Kalwakurthy Excise Circle limits in Nagar Kurnool district. The joint operation was carried out by the Mahbubnagar Enforcement team and the Kalwakurthy Excise team.

During the raids in Gokaram, Charagonda, and Ramapuram villages, authorities identified and destroyed 300 liters of jaggery-based fermented liquor. Additionally, they seized 10 liters of illicitly brewed liquor and registered cases against two women from Gokaram village, according to Kalwakurthy Excise CI Venkata Reddy.

He warned that strict action would be taken against those involved in the illegal production, sale, and supply of illicit liquor, especially in light of the upcoming Sirisnagandla Jatara festival.

Excise SI Krishna, along with staff members Narasimha, Rukya, Raghu, Variya, Paramesh, and Bheemamma, participated in the operation.

