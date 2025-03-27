Live
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 27 March, 2025
- 22% of super rich exploring new shores
- BofA lowers rating on Zomato, Swiggy
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges check the rates on 27 March 2025
- Technology facilitating money laundering: RBI
- Revised PSL norms will boost GDP growth
- Gen Z garners 41% pie in credit mkt
- Gita-themed calendar launched
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges check the rates on 27 March 2025
- Airbus’ India sourcing to reach $2 bn by 2030
Kalwakurthy: Illicit liquor seized, two women held
Kalwakurthy: Excise officials conducted raids on illicit liquor sellers under the Kalwakurthy Excise Circle limits in Nagar Kurnool district. The...
Kalwakurthy: Excise officials conducted raids on illicit liquor sellers under the Kalwakurthy Excise Circle limits in Nagar Kurnool district. The joint operation was carried out by the Mahbubnagar Enforcement team and the Kalwakurthy Excise team.
During the raids in Gokaram, Charagonda, and Ramapuram villages, authorities identified and destroyed 300 liters of jaggery-based fermented liquor. Additionally, they seized 10 liters of illicitly brewed liquor and registered cases against two women from Gokaram village, according to Kalwakurthy Excise CI Venkata Reddy.
He warned that strict action would be taken against those involved in the illegal production, sale, and supply of illicit liquor, especially in light of the upcoming Sirisnagandla Jatara festival.
Excise SI Krishna, along with staff members Narasimha, Rukya, Raghu, Variya, Paramesh, and Bheemamma, participated in the operation.