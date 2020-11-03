Kalyana Lakshmi fraud exposed in Mahabubabad

Mahabubabad: The Police on Monday arrested two persons, who were involved in fabricating false documents to help minor girls claim the benefits of Kalyana Lakshmi.



Superintendent of Police N Koti Reddy said that they have arrested Kolipaka Vijay, worked as a reporter with a vernacular daily, and Sheikh Sajid of Dornakal, for preparing forged documents such as Aadhar cards, study certificates, marriage certificates etc.

The modus operandi of the duo was to prepare fake documents and claim the benefits under the State government's flagship scheme Kalyana

Lakshmi. The duo used to charge Rs 40,000 as commission from each beneficiary, who stands to get Rs 1,00,116 under the scheme.

The police have identified that Vijay had forged the signatures of gazetted officers and doctors. Vijay sought the help of another person in Khammam to make fake stamps for the purpose. The police found that Vijay had prepared documents for five minor girls to claim the Kalyana Lakshmi benefits. Cases were also booked against the girls.

The police arrested the duo after the local MRO raised doubts over the authenticity of the documents. The police seized a computer, printer and stamp papers from the accused.