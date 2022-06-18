Kamalakar suggests Bandi to avoid provoking youth

Karimnagar: The BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar suggested the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to avoid provoking youth by making provocative statements on sensitive issues.

Commenting on Sanjay's allegation, that TRS leaders were behind the Secunderabad railway station incident, the Minister questioned whether TRS leaders also encouraged arsons in the BJP-ruled states?

Leaders should try to find a solution to the problem by reacting carefully on sensitive issues. However, they (leaders) should not make the issue further complex through provocative statements, Kamalakar made these comments while participating in Palle Pragathi closing ceremony held in Chinthakunta on Saturday.

He questioned that how could the youth serve the nation by continuing in the defence services only for four years? and wanted the Union government to follow the previous method to recruit candidates for defence services.

Talking about paddy procurement, the Minister informed that so far, 50 lakh metric tons crop was procured across the State. Out of Rs 9,715 crore worth crop purchased so far, Rs 7,464 crore was deposited in the bank accounts of farmers. The remaining Rs 2,251 crore would be deposited by Monday evening once the online process at rice mills was completed, he added.

Gangula added that women participated in a big way in the State government's prestigious programmes such as Palle and Pattana Pragathi. The face of villages has been changed as the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has taken up various developmental programmes after assuming power in the State. As a result, Telangana villages were winning all awards announced by the central government, he added.