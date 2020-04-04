Kamareddy: 4 seriously injured in gas cylinder explosion
Four workers were seriously injured when a gas cylinder exploded on Friday in Raghavapur village of Kamareddy mandal.
The incident occurred when the workers, works at a brick kiln, were cooking food and the victims suffered 80 per cent burns.
The injured were rushed to Kamareddy Government Hospital. Doctors gave primary treatment and suggested to take them to Hyderabad for better treatment.
