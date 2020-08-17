Kamareddy: Alert people of low-lying areas, Collector Dr A Sharath directs officials

Kamareddy: District Collector Dr A Sharath directed the authorities to take steps to ensure that the people of the low-lying areas of Kamareddy district remain vigilant. He issued several directions to the authorities for disaster management via video conference from Janahita building in the Collectorate building here on Sunday.



The Collector told the authorities to identify flood-prone areas in towns, mandal headquarters and villages and to ensure that people are safe without any harm due to heavy rain.

Village-level officials told to monitor water flows from time to time assessing the situation and to prepare sandbags to stop breach with the help of local youth. Excess water going out of the pond or tank should be monitored regularly.

The Collector told the authorities to identify people living in dilapidated houses in village and evacuate them and also to provide temporary accommodation in public schools. The officials of horticulture, revenue and agriculture departments were directed to conduct a joint survey on crop loss due to the rains. The survey reports should be sent to District Agriculture Officer. The Collector directed the authorities to collect details of ponds, ditches and roads that have been breached following heavy rains and to be vigilant about them. Village-wise reports should be submitted daily. Village-level officials should inform mandal-level authorities from time to time about partially damaged and completely demolished houses.

The Collector warned the authorities to constantly monitor the situation to prevent human loss. He told the authorities to identify villages in advance where the people are likely to get into trouble if the ditches overflow. There are 226 ponds in the district, out of which 77 ponds have been filled so far.