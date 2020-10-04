Kamareddy: BJP State Mahila Morcha President Geeta Murthy says Modi is a fan of farmers

Kamareddy: State president of the BJP Mahila Morcha Geeta Murthy said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is working to save Telangana from the TRS party's KCR and Owaisi brothers and establish a Rama kingdom. The BJP Mahila Morcha's State president attended a district workers' meeting at Kamareddy Rajareddy gardens after Aruna Tara took over as Kamareddy District President on Saturday.



Geeta Murthy who was the guest of honour at the meeting said, "We have achieved Telangana State by fighting for jobs for the unemployed." Geeta said that many welfare schemes in the State are being run in collaboration with the Modi government at the Centre. She said that the recent passage of the Agriculture Bills in the Parliament would be of great benefit to farmers and alleged that the opposition parties were deliberately trying to mislead the farmers.

State Vice-President Malla Reddy who attended the meeting as a special guest said that Modi is a fan of farmers and the support price given by the Centre to the crop would continue as usual. He said that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders were spreading false propaganda that they would put meters on the bores.

Speaking on the occasion, District President Aruna Tara said that there was a need for formation of activists at the polling booth level across the district. Aruna Tara said the BJP should fly a green flag in the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections in the district.

Aruna Tara visited the district headquarters for the first time after being appointed as the District President of the BJP in Kamareddy. On this occasion, Aruna worshiped the Ganapati Temple located near the bus stand. The event was attended by BJP leaders Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy, Banala Lakshmareddy, Marri Ramreddy, Mohan Rao, Saireddy, Telu Srinivas, Lakma Reddy, Vipul, Councillors M Srikanth, Srinivas, Narendhar, Ravi and others.