Kamareddy: BJP to complain on corruption in the municipality

Kamareddy: "We will complain to the Central Vigilance Commission, State Vigilance Commission, CBI of Delhi, ACB of Telangana, Municipal CMDA and CM Peshi on the corruption prevalent in the municipality," BJP State executive member Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy warned.



Speaking at a press meet at the party office here on Monday, Ramana Reddy accused that the Kamareddy Municipality of corrupt acts and officials and staff of various departments are accumulating wealth. Stating that all the works will be done with the help of the authorities only, who are not available to the general public, he criticised the authorities for ignoring the development chart and their job chart. The authorities are not responding when questioned about problems, he added.

The BJP leader enquired where were the three tractors that were gifted to the municipality.

He alleged that a few key people, who are the master minds behind the corruption, had sold them. Of the total 235 workers in the municipality, 30 workers are working in the houses of politicians, and alleged that five people were given appointment letters without giving a notification in the municipality.

Reddy said that bio-metric system is being misused with the help of phone. He pointed out that an apartment has been constructed in Kamareddy by violating rules and regulations. 'We will register a complaint with the evidences we have. Erring people should not continue in the municipality.' He said that the civic authorities haven't yet responded to the two-day deadline given to them to give explanation to the corrupt practices going on in the municipality.