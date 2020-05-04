Kamareddy: Brick kiln labour killed in road accident

Kamareddy: A brick kiln labourer was killed and another labourer injured in road accident that occurred near Bhansuwada Pitlam in Kamareddy district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Gaikwad Balaji, a native of Nanded district of Maharashtra State.

The road accident occurred in the Pitlam police station limits on Sunday at Annararam Gate near Bhansuwada pitlam.

When the tractor driver was transporting the bricks from Kothabadi to Thimma Nagar two labourers sat on the tractor trolly laden with bricks.

When the tractor reached nearby Annaram gate tractor its left side tire burst and trolly bent towards left side then one labourer Gaiqwad Balaji aged about 55 yrs fell down on the BT road and his head hit the road and he received injury and died on the spot.

The deceased was residing at Kothabadi along with his wife and son in a hut. The brick industry belongs to Mohd Moinoddin of Thirmalapoor village of Banswada mandal.

The dead body was shifted to the Banswada hospital for postmortem. Police have registered a case and investigating.