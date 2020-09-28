Kamareddy Collector Dr A Sharath gives MLC election protocols

Kamareddy: District Collector Dr A Sharath said that Covid voters would be allowed to cast their ballots within the last two hours before the local body MLC elections end.



On Monday, he informed the representatives of political parties in his chamber that polling would be held on October 9 and counting will take place on October 12. He urged all the eligible voters to undergo corona diagnosis tests.

Nizamabad local bodies constituency MLC election will be held in accordance with the Covid protocol, Sharath told the political party representatives and said a voter could exercise his right to vote by ballot even though they have been tested Covid positive. They will be allowed in the last two hours before the end of the polling in accordance with the Covid protocol, the Collector asserted.

He directed the representatives that all political parties must adhere to the A to Z Code of Conduct for elections and said that political parties can conduct meetings and campaigns in accordance with the rules. The Collector said that the rule of physical distancing has also been added to the Electoral Code of Conduct. Sharath later urged the voters to exercise their right to vote by wearing masks and observing physical distancing. Sharath pointed out that 22 polling stations would be set up in the district. District Superintendent of Police N Shweta Reddy said that all political parties should co-operate to ensure that the elections are conducted peacefully.

The meeting was attended by Additional Collector P Yadireddy, Tehsildar Amin Singh, leaders of various political parties Nittu Venugopal, Mupparapu Anand, Kailas Srinivasa Rao, Gangadhar and Kashim Ali.