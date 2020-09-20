Kamareddy: Complete unfinished bridge works, demands BJP

Kamareddy: Jukkal BJP in-charge and former MLA Aruna Tara demanded for immediate completion of road bridge works in Jukkal constituency which has been pending for the last four years.



BJP workers staged sit-in protest at Bichkunda-Banswada road in Bandarenjal village demanding the completion of the unfinished bridges in Jukkal constituency in the district on Saturday.

She said that the construction of Pulkal-Padda Devada, Padda Edgi-Madnur and Karegaon-Godmegaon high-level bridges in Jukkal constituency was being neglected.

In the Jukkal constituency of the district, protesters held road blockade chanting slogans against the negligently followed construction of the high-level bridges. BJP activists led by Jukkal constituency BJP party in-charge Aruna Tara chanted slogans to take up the structures.

The Jukkal BJP in-charge also demanded that the government provide compensation to farmers whose crops were damaged due to heavy rains in Bichukunda mandal, Pedda Devada Pulkal, Jukkal mandal Pedda Edgi Madnur and Pitlam mandal.

Insisting on immediate completion of double-lane road construction works and damaged roads in the constituency the former MLA said that the work on the bridges had been pending for the past four years. Bridges were washed away due to rains and floods, causing severe hardship to the people of the constituency. BJP president Kishta Reddy, BJP secretary Ramesh, Naveen Reddy, BJP workers and leaders from Jukkal constituency were also present.