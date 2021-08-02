Kamareddy: Councillor Lingameshwar drove a garbage truck and collected garbage

Kamareddy: Banswada 11th ward councillor Lingameshwar drove a garbage truck and collected garbage in the colony on Monday.

The garbage truck driver was absent from the duty for the past two days as his mother was ill. With this, garbage was piled up and after observing the situation, the councillor tried to hire a temporary driver, but in vain.

Then he himself drove the vehicle, collected four loads of garbage from Gudemgally in old Banswada and dumped it in the dumping yard.