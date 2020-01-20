Kamareddy: Crop insurance benefits farmers

Kamareddy: The State government has amended crop insurance to benefit the farmers, said Mandal Agriculture Officer Pochaiah.

On Monday, he made the farmers insurance scheme launched by the government online in Gundekolloor village in Bichkunda mandal. The AO checked the crops in the village and advised all farmers to take advantage of this opportunity.

Sarpanch Sangita, Agriculture Extension Officer Dayanand and village farmers were present on the occasion.