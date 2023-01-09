Kamareddy farmers approach the court, hearing on Thursday

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court has postponed the hearing on the petition filed by the Kamareddy farmers on Monday.



The Advocate General has sought time for the government's reply to which the court has agreed and postponed to Thursday this week. The farmers have approached the court demanding to cancel the master plan in Kamareddy. Court has instructed the government to continue the status quo until further orders. Farmers allegedly getting affected because of the master plan have filed this petition.

Farmers in Rameshwarpalli would be getting affected because of the master plan. They alleged that the district authorities have declared their lands as under Recreational Zone without consultation with them.