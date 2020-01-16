Kamareddy: Free deworming for sheep held

Jukkal (Kamareddy): Animal Health and Animal Husbandry department had conducted free deworming programme for sheep and goats in Jukkal mandal headquarters on Thursday. As part of second phase of deworming in 2019-20, deworming medicine was given to the animals.



Jukkal animal health department officer Dr Ramya Devi said that the deworming programme will be conducted in all villages in the mandal from Thursday to January 23 and asked the farmers to use this opportunity. She also informed that grass seeds on 75% subsidy are available at Jukkal animal clinic and farmers, who need the seeds, should get them by submitting xerox copies of their pattadar passbooks.

Jukkal sarpanch Ramulu, animal health department assistant Nitin, GM Baswaraj, Gopal Mitra Sanjeev Reddy and Anjaiah and farmers of the village participated in the programme.