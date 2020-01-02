Trending :
Kamareddy: Let's maintain our village clean and green

Highlights

Special Officer Pramod on Thursday launched second phase Palle Pragathi programme at Devanpally village in Kamareddy mandal.

Kamareddy: Special Officer Pramod on Thursday launched second phase Palle Pragathi programme at Devanpally village in Kamareddy mandal. He asked the villagers to take care of the plants planted during Haritha Haram drive, also said that everyone should participate in the village development planning and contribute to their village development.

Later he administered Suraksha oath by the villagers.

Upa-Sarpanch Kammari Swamy, Panchayat Secretary Sabita Reddy, ward members Shravan and Naveen, field assistant Srinivas, ASHA workers, Anganwadi teachers, villagers and others were present at the launching.

