Kamareddy: Only Telangana follows quota in nominated posts says Jukkal MLA Hanmant Shinde

Kamareddy: Jukkal MLA Hanmant Shinde said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has added political opportunities to all sections by making reservations in the nominated posts only in Telangana. Nilavar Mallijarjun sworn- in as the new chairman of the Bichkunda Agricultural Market Committee on Monday.

The swearing-in ceremony was held in the presence of District Market Committee Secretary Ramya. MLA Shinde and Pocharam Surender Reddy were the chief guests at the function.

Hanumant Shinde said that the CM wanted to make agriculture profitable by constructing several projects for agricultural development. The MLA Shinde criticised the Central Government for bringing in black laws on Thursday night to prevent water from being withdrawn from those projects, making it difficult for farmers in Telangana to get water to their farms.

The BJP government at the Center does not like the green revolution taking place in Telangana and is depriving the farmers of water from Kaleswaram. Shinde said the BJP was conspiring with the Andhra Pradesh government to divert water from the Krishna River to areas in the Penna Cauvery basin and deprive the Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda districts of drinking and cultivating water.

He asked the Telangana farmers to march for another movement along with KCR.

District farmers coordinating presidents Angi Reddy, Pocharam Surender Reddy, former Zilla Chairman Dapedarraju, MPP Ashok Patil, Society Chairman Nulchar Balaji Srihari, DCCB Director Rampatil, Pedda Kodapgal MPP Pratap Reddy, Market Vice Chairman Babulal, Madnur Market Chairman Committee Secretary Ramya, Bichukunda Secretary Ramesh, ZPTC Nulchar Bharathiraju, RSS President Baswaraj Patil, Veerraj, Market Committee members, TRS leaders and party workers were present.