Kamareddy: Rehabilitation will be provided to NH road widening victims

Kamareddy: District Collector Dr A Sharath assured that the government would provide rehabilitation to those, who lost their houses and farms in the four-lane road widening of national highway 161.

On Wednesday, he inspected the four-lane road widening works of NH 161 from Masanpalli Chowrasta in Jukkal Assembly constituency to Salabathpur village of Madnur mandal on the State border. The Collector reminded that compensation was already been paid to those, who lost their houses in road expansion. Stating that the government would provide double bedroom houses if it decides to build houses for the displaced, he asked the villagers to come forward and take the contract to house construction.

Collector Sharath has inquired the problems of the people at field level due to the laying works of four consecutive national highway works along the length of Pitlam, Pedda Kodapagal and Bichkunda mandals in Jukkal constituency of Kamareddy district. The MPP and several sarpanches have appealed to the Collector to provide road facility as they are facing problems in returning to their villagers as the road to Pocharam, Shivpur and Pocharam Thanda of Pedda Kodapagal mandal was completely closed. Responding to their request, the Collector directed the authorities concerned to provide road facilities.

Banswada RDO Rajagoud, Assistant Commissioner of Revenue, Pedda Kodapagal MPP Pratap Reddy, sarpanches Madan Mohan, Hingu Arun Kumar, K Gangaram, Tahsildar Venkat Rao, AO Pochaiah, officials and public representatives were present.