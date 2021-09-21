Kamareddy: Spread awareness on Dalit Bandhu

Kamareddy: District Collector Jitesh V Patil on Monday announced that 1,800 beneficiaries in Nizamsagar mandal are eligible for the 'Dalit bandhu' scheme. The Collector attended a seminar in Kamareddy district integrated office complex as the chief guest to create awareness on 'Dalita Bandhu' scheme among the district-level officials on Monday

During the seminar, the Collector suggested that the poor oppressed dalit beneficiaries should use the money given by the government for economic development and improvement of livelihoods.

He suggested that small-scale industries should be set up for the manufacture of goods which are in high demand in market. He suggested that those who do not have technical skills like setting up and managing industries can use the cash for various businesses.

Jitesh V Patil said district-level department officials should educate dalit beneficiaries on how to procure buffaloes, sheep and poultry. He instructed medical officers to ensure that health workers to meet the vaccine targets on a daily basis.

He ordered that a health worker vaccinate at least 100 people a day. The Collector also desired that the public representatives in villages who have completed 100% first dose 'Covid-19 vaccine' should be honored. He asked the medical staff to take the help of VRAs and complete the inoculation household survey.

The meeting was attended by Additional Collector in-charge Venkata Madhava Rao, District Medical and Health Officer Chandrasekhar, District Women, Child, Elderly and Handicapped Welfare Officer Saraswati district mandal-level special officers were present at the seminar.