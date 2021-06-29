Kamareddy: Telangana state No 1 in agricultural products procurement says MLA Shinde

Kamareddy: Telangana is number one in agricultural procurement across the country and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is the only one in the country to implement reservations in market committees and give a share of the nominated posts to all sections, stated MLA Hanmanth Shinde.

The MLA attended as the chief guest at the swearing in ceremony of K Saya Goud as the chairman of Madnur Agricultural Market Committee here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Hanmanth Shinde said that Chief Minister KCR aspires to make agriculture profitable sector and working to complete Nagamadugu Lift Irrigation and Lendi projects for the benefit of Jukkal farmers.

He recalled that demand for farmers' land had increased with the construction of four-lane road from Sangareddy to Nanded and Akola due to the efforts of Zaheerabad Lok Sabha member BB Patil. The TRS government will give 50% reservation to women in market committee on equal basis with men, he stated.

The MLA advised the new chairman to work for the benefit of the people.

Karrever Saya Goud as the chairman of Madnur Agricultural Market Committee; Ashok Patil as vice-chairman and members took oath on the occasion.

Jukkal and Madnur MPPs A Patil, Lakshmi Bai and Ashok Patil, ZPTC Anita, Al Seva Samiti leaders Babu Singh, TRS party zone presidents Sangameshwar, Bolli Gangadhar, society chairmen, sarpanches, MPTC members, farmers, businessmen, party workers, former sarpanches, MPTC members and others were present.