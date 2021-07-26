Kamareddy: Top priority to food security to poor says Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy

Kamareddy: Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao hoped that if development and welfare were ensure side by side, the poor would have food security as well as security for their livelihoods.

Telangana State Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy on Monday distributed new food security cards to beneficiaries in Banswada Gram Mandal and Banswada Municipality.

Speaking at the function held at the Reddy Sangh Function Hall in Banswada town, the speaker said that no one should go hungry. The speaker said the State government had issued food security cards to all the deserving with the intention of making the poor eat three meals a day.

The Speaker reminded that the Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao was implementing welfare schemes to enable the poor to become self-sufficient with comprehensive development.

That is why the Chief Minister is providing pensions to the elderly, single women and beedi workers, the speaker said.

Mata Shishu Hospital in Banswada town is getting modern services for pregnant women due to KCR. Similarly, a new nursing college has been sanctioned for Banswada, said Reddy.

The speaker clarified that food security cards would be handed over to every deserving poor person so that they would not have to worry about those who did not get them.