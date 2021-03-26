Kamareddy: When hamlet becomes dearer than home

Kamareddy: Covid-19 pandemic has turned life upside down for people across the globe, the rich and the poor, the weak and the mighty, the black and the white. The world was locked down, movements restrained, personal liberty forsworn, tight rein was kept on supply of essentials and uncertainties ruled the roost.

The governments across the planet which were caught off guard by the unforeseen and uncontrolled spread of novel coronavirus could not do anything much to ease off the miseries of millions of poor. Compassionate individuals, organisations and a few other groups came to the rescue of those who were haunted by the pandemic.

Closer home in Telangana, several humanitarians helped thousands of migrant labourers who set out to their native places on foot and those who were left without food and shelter. One among those Good Samaritans is Subhash Reddy from Janagama village, Bibipet mandal of Kamareddy district, who became the sweetheart of the needy during the bad times.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader who helped hundreds of people with food and other basic amenities during the lockdown is into charity not just after the outbreak of the pandemic, but much before that. Subhash Reddy, a successful entrepreneur has been striving hard to develop his village for the past five years.

Subhash installed LED streetlights in the entire village for the safety of villagers, especially women. After seeing the fully lit streets of Janagama village, even the residents of neighbouring villages requested him to put up LED lights in their area as well.

Subhash, without any second thought, immediately spent Rs 60 lakh to install LED streetlights in 18 neighbouring villages, a feat that earned him huge respect and affection.

Subhash says though some people use a part of their earnings for charity at times, it is very rare to see people who strive for others constantly. "I would always stand in the forefront to help the poor so that I can prove responsible in terms of social responsibility." He has been helping people in need financially in his hometown. Subhash says that he finds pleasure in helping the needy, which can be earned in no other way.

MLA Gampa Govardhan's adoption has changed the outlook of the village completely," says Subhash Reddy. "Taking the MLA as inspiration, I always extend my wholehearted help in developing the village," he further says. During Gramajyothi programme, the MLA granted Rs 26,00,000 for laying roads in Janagam village. In addition to that, Subhash Reddy has donated Rs 76,00,000 to laid quality roads in the whole village.

"To encourage the people working for the betterment of the village, the MLA has granted the additional Rs 76,00,000 too, and this shows the greatness of the MLA," says Subhash Reddy.