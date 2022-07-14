Kannepalli Pump House gets heavy floods, 27 motors submerged

Due to the incessant rains, the reservoirs have become full and Godavari river flowing furiously at Kaleswaram in Mahadevapur mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalapalli district. Against this backdrop, a major flood has entered the Kannepalli (Lakshmi) pump house in the Kaleswaram project submerging 17 Bahubali motors in the pump house.

As the motors at the ground level were completely submerged, the officials turned back because they could not do anything on Thursday.

Kaleshwaram project is flooded due to heavy rains above. With incessant rains in Telangana and Maharashtra, the barrages in the project have recorded a record level. An inflow of 22,15,760 cusecs is coming into Medigadda barrage. With this, all 85 gates of Lakshmi Barrage are being opened and the flood water is being released. While 14,77,975 cusecs of water is coming to Annaram Saraswati Barrage, the authorities are releasing the same amount of water downstream.