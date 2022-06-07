Kapil Ayurveda opens its branch in Warangal

Hanumakonda/Hyderabad: Ayurveda is a science and an art of living that helps people to achieve health and longevity. To cater to the health needs of the people in the region, Kapil Group has opened its branch - Kapil Ayurveda Chikitsalayam- in Hanumakonda on Monday.

It may be noted here that Kapil Groups is a well diversified group with its interests ranging from finance to real estate, media to information technology, chit funds to construction and property management.

Kapil Group Chairman K Vaman Rao and directors graced the occasion. Speaking to the media persons, Dr Mohan Rao said that based on patients' demand belonging to the erstwhile districts of Karimnagar, Adilabad, Nizamabad and Warangal, they have opened the branch in Hanumakonda. He said

that Kapil Ayurveda Chikitsalayam has been commanding a huge patronage since the establishment of its first branch at Champapet in Hyderabad in 2011. "We have expertise in Panchakarma and other procedures that can do miracles in treating the chronic diseases like paralysis, cervical spondylitis , sciatica back pain, rheumatoid arthritis etc.," Dr Rao said. A physiotherapist is also available, he added. He said that the healthcare centre will be opened round-the-clock. "We have ensured a perfect ambience that makes people feel at home. The timing for the outpatients is 10 am to 7 pm. The hospital is located beside Reddy Function Hall, NGO's Colony Road in Hanumakonda.